Fire tornadoes, 10-mile-high smoke plumes, and even fire-sparked lightning have been seen in the most vicious wildfires, which shot smoke and other aerosols high enough into the atmosphere that they reached Europe.

Weather satellites have been able to peer down from above, including NASA’s Terra satellite, which orbits the earth every 1 hour 39 minutes. Here, we take a look back at the eerie — and sobering — scenes that instrument beamed back.

An explosion of wildfires

The siege of fires began in mid-August when blazes suddenly exploded amid a record-breaking heat wave that became established over the West.

On Aug. 16, what is now the largest wildfire in California history at 938,000 acres, the August Complex, was ignited across Glenn and Mendocino counties as more than 20,000 lightning strikes were detected in California. Five other counties are also being affected by the blaze.

Thunderstorms came the next day, and another cluster of fires, dubbed the LNU Lightning Complex, erupted in Napa, Sonoma and surrounding counties. Numerous other fires cropped up on Aug. 18.

On Sept. 4, the Creek Fire flared up in the Sierra Nevada northeast of Fresno, now more than 300,000 acres in size and 44 percent contained. That fire’s plume grew to more than 50,000 feet tall and produced fire tornadoes with winds up to 125 mph.

Sept. 7-8: Wildfires rip through Pacific Northwest

An equally dramatic string of fires came a week into September in the Pacific Northwest, when Oregon was hit hard. On satellite, it’s easy to see smoke suddenly fume into the sky, as if from dozens of mammoth chimneys.

Hot temperatures stemming from high pressure set the stage for dangerous fire weather, which was particularly intense because of fierce offshore winds.

On Sept. 8, wildfires roared into the suburbs of Medford, Ore., prompting evacuations in the city of 80,000. Other wildfires burned near Eugene and east of Salem. In many areas, the sky turned orange.

Sept. 9: San Francisco’s dark day

Wildfires raging for weeks left the Bay Area shrouded beneath a thick haze of smoke, transforming the sky into an apocalyptic red veil as toxic particulates suffocated surrounding communities.

The result of two weeks’ worth of accumulating in the skies overhead, most of the smoke was trapped between 5,000 and 10,000 feet, though some had soared to between 20,000 and 30,000 feet. In some locales, incident solar radiation — how much energy from sunlight is streaming into an area — flatlined at zero, the eerie hues as dark as night.

Sept. 11-15: Smoke spreads across the country

The wildfire smoke streamed across the entire Lower 48, surfing the jet stream east and even altering the color of the sky in New York City, the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic.

Off the West Coast, a whirlpool-like low-pressure system swallowed some of the smoke, carrying it along a 2,000-mile path. The remnants of Tropical Storm Karina, south of the Baja Peninsula, had the same effect.

This week: The latest heat dome fuels new blazes

On Tuesday, clear skies over the West heralded the arrival of another significant heat dome, courtesy of a stout ridge of high pressure settling over the region.

As this high-pressure zone settled in, offshore winds fanned the flames of existing fires and hastened the spread of new ones, including the Glass Fire, which has charred nearly 50,000 acres in Sonoma and Napa counties.

Climate change has been known to strengthen these ridges of high pressure, allowing them to become hotter and drier in the process. That saps the ground and vegetation of moisture, setting the stage for the next vicious fire.

Scientists say California’s 2020 fire season and the severe blazes that have extended north to Oregon and Washington have clear links to human-caused climate change.

There has been an increase in acres burned in large fires across the West due to global warming, and projections call for the region to become even hotter and drier, making it more susceptible to fire sieges like the one taking place. A study published in August shows California’s frequency of fall days with extreme fire weather has more than doubled since the 1980s.