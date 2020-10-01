Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Sunshine should dominate through midday, but clouds are likely to start popping up quickly as the afternoon goes on. The result is a cloudy finish, though showers should hold off until at least the evening. Highs are mainly in the lower 70s, with light winds from the west. Confidence: High

Tonight: The clouds are probably going to keep us from seeing the full Harvest Moon rise in the evening. Scattered, light showers should be most active in the late evening, with a few lingering into the predawn hours. Amounts are mostly light, between 0.1 and 0.25 inches. Overnight lows are mainly in the lower 50s. Winds are light from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): A stray shower can’t be ruled out in the early morning, but most of us will stay dry. Clouds break up by midday, with a sunny ending likely. Winds from the northwest remain light, and highs are mainly in the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The clear evening allows a beautiful view of the nearly full moon and close companion Mars (at its brightest) rising in the east. Temperatures drop off quickly, with lows bottoming out in the 40s, except some upper 30s in our colder areas. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday is a picture-perfect fall day. A crisp, clear start and mild, dry finish. Sunshine is abundant as highs reach the mid-60s. A clear, calm night allows lows to drop into the upper 30s and 40s yet again. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunshine is likely but not guaranteed to kick off Sunday, as some scattered clouds may work in from the east. Highs should be mainly in the mid-60s, but a few upper 60s are possible if the sun holds all day. Clouds increase overnight as a quick-moving system approaches from the Midwest. Any showers likely come through late. Lows settle in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium