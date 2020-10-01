Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Showers develop through the evening then last much of the night. Although it rains off and on for many hours, totals are light, or mostly in the tenth or two of an inch range. It may also be that north and west of I-95 sees very little fall. Lows range from the upper 40s to the mid-50s most spots. Perhaps upper 50s downtown.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Friday): The main question is how quick showers are out of here in the morning. I’d say rather quick. After 8-10 a.m, we should see rapid clearing, if not prior. Under largely sunny skies, highs reach the mid-and-upper 60s. We could see clouds bubble a bit in the afternoon, but no worse than partly sunny. Winds are out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.
See David Streit’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/high (national, local). Tree, grass and weed pollens are all low/moderate.
Full moon: The harvest moon is full this evening. The full moon happens at 5:05 p.m. this evening and it will rise in our eastern sky at 7:10 pm. Given the proximity to sunset it should be quite a show, if clouds cooperate. It’s just one of several things to watch in our night sky these days.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.