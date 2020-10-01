Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Showers will develop through the evening, and then last much of the night. Although it will rain off and on for many hours, totals will be light. It may also be that north and west of Interstate 95 will see very little rainfall. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the mid-50s in most spots. Perhaps upper 50s downtown.
Tomorrow (Friday): The main question is how quickly showers exit the area in the morning. I’d say rather quickly. After 8-10 a.m., we should see rapid clearing, if not prior. Under largely sunny skies, highs will reach the mid- and upper 60s. We could see clouds bubble a bit in the afternoon, but no worse than partly sunny. Winds will be out of the northwest, around 5 to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/high (national, local). Tree, grass and weed pollen are low/moderate.
Full moon: The Harvest Moon is full this evening. The full moon happens at 5:05 p.m., and it will rise in our eastern sky at 7:10 p.m. Given the proximity to sunset, it should be quite a show, if clouds cooperate. It’s just one of several things to watch in our night sky these days.
