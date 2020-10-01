This year, by September’s third week, we were registering some of the earliest temperatures in the 40s in a very long time. The low of 46 degrees on Sept. 20 was the earliest to be so cool since the 1930s. For the first time since 1950, Washington experienced lows in the 40s on four straight mornings in September (on the 19th through 22nd). Some of our outlying areas even saw frost.

The average September temperature of 70.2 degrees was the coolest since 2009, when the average temperature was also 70.2. Both years were 0.8 degrees cooler than the 1981 to 2010 30-year average, but they rank in the middle of Washington’s long-term September temperature history dating to 1871.

Despite frequent nice days, the month featured plenty of rain. The 5.53 inches of rain that fell was 1.81 inches above normal, ranking as the 31st-wettest on record.

Extremes

Temperatures in Washington ranged from a high of 91 to a low of 46, with those 90s coming four weeks ago and already a distant memory. Here is the range of extremes for September 2020 in Washington:

Only two records were set in September in the area.

A deluge of 2.88 inches on Sept. 10 in Washington bested the previous daily rainfall record of 2.79 inches from 1950. This excessive rain event caused areas of serious flooding in the region.

The chilly low of 42 degrees in Baltimore on Sept. 20 tied the old record from 1956.

No records were set at Dulles.

Background

Summer broke earlier than in recent years in the East thanks to a strong dome of high pressure in the western United States, which unfortunately delivered record-setting heat and fire danger there. This high-pressure zone forced the jet stream to dip over the eastern United States ushering in pools of chilly Canadian air to it. The rush of cool air arrived in the final two-thirds of September:

Developing La Niña patterns in the tropical Pacific Ocean are usually associated with hot weather in our area and that was the case during the summer; however, the atmospheric influence weakened in September to give us this early taste of autumn.

Year to date

The cool September knocked 2020 down in the rankings of warmest years in Washington over the past decade, now ranking in fifth place. The month’s wet outcome positioned 2020 as the second-wettest since 2010 and 32nd-wettest since 1871.

Forecast performance