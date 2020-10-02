Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): The last showers around sunrise should exit quickly. Rapid sky clearing may happen by midday. Brightening skies allow temperatures to bound nicely upward toward the mid-60s to around 70 degrees, although a few passing afternoon clouds can’t be ruled out. Northwesterly breezes blow around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies stay mostly clear and breezes calm below 10 mph, out of the north and northwest direction. Be sure to glance skyward, to the eastern horizon, to see the almost-full moon and nearby bright Mars. Temperatures quickly drop into the 50s during the evening, so grab a good jacket if out late. We could see some patchy frost around and west of the Interstate 81 corridor. Most of us slightly nearer the Beltway should see near 40 degrees to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Wow, what a second beautiful day on hand! Less breeze than Friday makes this a potentially 10-out-of-10 day. Sunshine dominates except for a couple afternoon hours when some clouds might pop up, but I hope you can overlook them. Northwesterly breezes are around or less than 5 mph, the air is dry and crisp with dew points around 40 degrees. And rain chances are very close to — essentially — zero. Temperatures are generally in the 62-69 range. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and calm. That combination of conditions could allow the atmosphere to effectively enter into another chilly night. Temperatures should bottom out near 40 degrees to perhaps mid-40s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Sunshine should dominate most of the day but clouds may increase, slowly, with time and prevent a Nice Day from being “official.” A shower or two right near sunset is possible. High temperatures should take advantage of enough sunshine to get into the mid-60s to around 70 degrees. Subtract a couple degrees if clouds move in earlier and stay put most of the day. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: If a quick moving, but weak, storm system moves in from the Midwest, we could see some showers — even a period of light rain — during the predawn hours. Spotty fog and drizzle could happen as well. In any case, an increase in cloud levels are expected. Temperatures may only bottom out around 50 degrees to mid-50s in the warmer spots. Confidence: Medium

Light, off-and-on showers are possible Monday, especially during morning hours. A coastal low pressure storm system could throw clouds our way much of the day, but the exact timing and duration (and even if this storm develops close enough to shore) remains to be seen. High temperatures may top out no better than the low to mid-60s. Should we see a sunnier day, temperatures near 70 degrees are possible. Confidence: Low-Medium