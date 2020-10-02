Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: You’ll probably want a layer or two if you’re headed out for a sidewalk dinner or the like this evening. Temperatures will quickly dip into and through the 50s as the sun sets. Winds will begin to wane, but it will be slow, so you’ll feel them early in the evening. Lows will make the near-40-to-mid-40s range. It’s not impossible some patchy frost will form in typically cold spots north and west.
Tomorrow (Saturday): As the forecast noted this morning, this one seems like a candidate for a 10 of 10 on the daily digit. We shall see. Regardless, mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid- and upper 60s seem a good bet. Winds will be light, blowing around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunshine will battle cloudiness through the morning. The clouds win with time, although they may stay thin through the day. Highs will be in the quite pleasant mid-60s-to-near-70 zone once again. Showers should hold off until after dark.
Pollen update: Mold spores are high. Tree and weed pollen is moderate. Grass pollen is low.
