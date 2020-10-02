But in another three weeks, our nice-day season abruptly ends, as an analysis of these picture-perfect days makes clear. The analysis of these blissful conditions also examines when they occur throughout the year, how long they last and how their distribution differs across the seasons.

In short, the analysis of nice days shows September, October and May are Washington’s finest months. But there are many more interesting details.

Before we delve too deep into this study, here’s Capital Weather Gang’s criteria for a nice day:

At least 50 percent sunshine;

less than 20 percent chance of rain;

high temperatures from 65 to 85 degrees;

dew points no higher than 65 degrees and;

finally, wind gusts generally below 25 mph.

When nice days are most common

Examining Washington weather data back to the mid-1940s, two clear annual nice-day periods emerge and last about the same amount of time, the first from mid-April to mid-June, and the second from around Sept. 1 to roughly Halloween. For the first part of this analysis, only temperature and precipitation data were examined (because of data limitations, it did not incorporate cloud cover, humidity and wind information).

If we examine only average high temperatures, it would suggest that spring features a lengthier period of nice weather than the fall. But that doesn’t quite hold true when rainfall is also considered. Including precipitation, both periods have roughly an eight-week period in which at least 30 percent of the days meet nice-day criteria.

Compared with the spring, the fall has a sharper nice-day peak when the chance spikes to 60 percent in late September and early October (around now). In the spring, the highest chance of a nice-day peaks at around 50 percent in May.

Whereas the spring peak period of nice days tends to be drawn out, the fall’s peak tends to start fast and end fast.

Historically, Sept. 29 is the day of the year most likely to meet nice-day criteria. A full 68 percent of those days in more than seven decades has generally fit the bill.

The slower onset of the nice-day season in the spring and its drawn out peak, compared with the fall, is due to its seasonal lag as the Atlantic Ocean takes a while to warm up (and chilly marine air is more frequently drawn into the region).

In the fall, residual summer warmth is strongly present early, and the warm oceans allow it to linger. But, by November, the waning daylight ultimately brings mild weather to a swift conclusion.

In addition, climate change is warming fall faster than any other season in Washington, potentially expanding the season’s nice-day potential.

As noted before, spring would have more nice days than fall based on temperature data alone. But spring tends to have more stormy and windy days, which evens the nice-day count between the seasons.

While fall sometimes brings powerful East Coast storms, they are generally not as frequent as those in the spring. Particularly during inactive hurricane seasons, autumn weather can be very tranquil. As such, September and October are the third and fourth least windy months of the year in Washington. On the other hand, April is third windiest and May is seventh.

The lack of storminess in many autumns has manifested itself in fall featuring eight of the 10 longest stretches without precipitation in Washington. October is the most likely month of the year to see a streak with no measurable rain. Fall cold fronts often have little moisture to work with, which lowers both rainfall chances and humidity.

Using a shorter data set, running from 2006 to present, I analyzed the nice-day breakdown using a greater number of variables, adding in humidity and wind. While 14 full years is too short of a period to offer much in the way of detailed insight, this is a more rigorous way to remove days that wouldn’t qualify as nice if we consider more than just temperature and precipitation.

The results of this more-detailed analysis were consistent with the longer-period analysis showing roughly an equal number of nice days in the late spring as early fall, and a sharper fall peak.

To validate these results, I checked to see if the nice days identified in September 2020 matched Capital Weather Gang’s declaration of nice days (based on the forecast). This method indeed catches all the nice days and only added two more which were highly rated days, but did not meet the cloud cover criteria.

If we wanted to rank the months of the year by the net number of nice days, it would look like this:

1. September

2. October

3. May

4. April

5. June

6. August

Nice as long as it lasts

While our weather is looking mighty fine for much of the period ahead, historically the end of the nice-day season in the fall is sharp.