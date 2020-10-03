Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): Cooler-than-normal weather rarely feels so good. Skies are mostly to fully sunny and temperatures are in the still-mild mid- to upper 60s. Winds are from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’s a lot like last night. Perhaps less in the way of wind and maybe a degree or two milder in most spots. Lows are in the 40s generally, but ranging from near 40 to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s another winner. Clouds increase some. Skies should stay sunny at least into the early afternoon. Temperatures may be up slightly, but still mostly mid- and upper 60s. Winds are from the south around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: With moisture levels up, there are more clouds and temperatures are kept from falling too far. Some showers are possible by late evening or overnight, but it shouldn’t amount to much. Mostly near 50 to mid-50s should do it for lows. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Some clouds could linger into early Monday. If so, they’re out of here by midday. Highs are again in the mid- and upper 60s, our favored zone of late. Confidence: Medium