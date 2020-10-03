Today’s daily digit

9/10: It’s right on the line of a 9 or 10. Feels worth hedging, since it is on the cool side.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper 60s.
  • Tonight: Clear. Lows: 40s.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to increasing clouds. Highs: Mid- to upper 60s.

Forecast in detail

We’re staring down a stretch of great weather. There’s something of a bump in the road, but it’s a very small one. With the beginnings of leaves changing locally, a fall feel is taking increasing hold. It might be worth finding a pumpkin and starting to decorate for the season.

Today (Saturday): Cooler-than-normal weather rarely feels so good. Skies are mostly to fully sunny and temperatures are in the still-mild mid- to upper 60s. Winds are from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’s a lot like last night. Perhaps less in the way of wind and maybe a degree or two milder in most spots. Lows are in the 40s generally, but ranging from near 40 to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s another winner. Clouds increase some. Skies should stay sunny at least into the early afternoon. Temperatures may be up slightly, but still mostly mid- and upper 60s. Winds are from the south around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: With moisture levels up, there are more clouds and temperatures are kept from falling too far. Some showers are possible by late evening or overnight, but it shouldn’t amount to much. Mostly near 50 to mid-50s should do it for lows. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Some clouds could linger into early Monday. If so, they’re out of here by midday. Highs are again in the mid- and upper 60s, our favored zone of late. Confidence: Medium

Beautiful conditions seem likely to persist for Tuesday. Skies are sunny as temperatures head for 70 or so. Soak it up, nice day season is fleeting. Confidence: Medium