Through tonight: With high pressure in control, there will be no weather issues at all through the overnight period. Skies will remain clear and winds light, but temperatures won’t fall off too dramatically. Lows should remain in the 40s around the city, with outlying areas perhaps falling into the upper 30s right before sunrise. With little moisture in the air, no frost is expected.
Tomorrow (Sunday): It will be another fine weather day, and just a touch warmer than Saturday. Mostly sunny, with some late afternoon clouds building in. Highs should peak in the upper 60s and a few locations may hit the 70 degree mark depending on how quickly the afternoon clouds build in. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with light showers breaking out after midnight. Mild, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
