Today (Sunday): Brrrr. It’s a chilly start for many in the low to mid-40s. But as the sun rises, so do our temperatures, climbing through the 50s under mostly sunny skies. We may see increasing clouds during the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west, with comfortable afternoon highs in the mid-60s to near 70. All in all, it’s a splendid fall day to close out the weekend! Confidence: High

Tonight: Could see a light shower or sprinkle during the evening and overnight as the cold front and a weak disturbance come through overhead. Any rain should be fairly light, so don’t expect much more than some damp sidewalks. Temperatures run a bit milder with partly to mostly cloudy skies, only dropping to near 50 to the low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): A few showers may linger into early Monday morning. But we should turn partly to mostly sunny by late morning into the afternoon, setting up another nice fall day with highs in the mid- to upper 60s and a light breeze from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: No worries through the evening and overnight with starry skies and calm winds. Temperatures cool off toward lows in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead