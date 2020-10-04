Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Staying clear through sunset, with clouds building in after dark. Mostly cloudy tonight and on the mild side, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the low 50s. Scattered showers develop in the predawn hours, with little in the way of rainfall accumulation expected.
Tomorrow (Monday): Scattered showers will greet the early risers, but the rain should be clear of our area as the sun rises. Clouds will be a bit slower in clearing out, but we should end up with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Comfortable temperatures again, with highs near 70 and a refreshing, light northwest wind at 5 mph.
