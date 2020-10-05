Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): Any early-morning clouds exit quickly, and skies become mostly sunny. Temperatures couldn’t be much more pleasant, with highs near 70. Winds are light from the northwest at around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshingly cool. Lows range from the low 40s in our cooler spots to near 50 downtown. Winds are calm. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This day is hard to top. After a crisp start, afternoon temperatures climb to a sun-soaked 75 degrees. Calm winds initially start coming in from the southwest in the afternoon at around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and not as cool as previous nights. Lows range from the upper 40s in our colder spots to the mid-50s downtown. Light winds from the south. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Wednesday is probably the week’s warmest day, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs from 75 to 80. A cold front does pass through the region during the second half of the day, but it contains very limited moisture. Becoming mostly clear at night with lows within a few degrees of 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Somewhat cooler air filters into the region Thursday and Friday but both days are delightful, similar to this past weekend. Highs both days settle in the mid- to upper 60s with brilliant blue skies. Nights are clear and cool with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High