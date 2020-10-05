Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Monday): Any early-morning clouds exit quickly, and skies become mostly sunny. Temperatures couldn’t be much more pleasant, with highs near 70. Winds are light from the northwest at around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshingly cool. Lows range from the low 40s in our cooler spots to near 50 downtown. Winds are calm. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): This day is hard to top. After a crisp start, afternoon temperatures climb to a sun-soaked 75 degrees. Calm winds initially start coming in from the southwest in the afternoon at around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and not as cool as previous nights. Lows range from the upper 40s in our colder spots to the mid-50s downtown. Light winds from the south. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Wednesday is probably the week’s warmest day, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs from 75 to 80. A cold front does pass through the region during the second half of the day, but it contains very limited moisture. Becoming mostly clear at night with lows within a few degrees of 50. Confidence: Medium-High
Somewhat cooler air filters into the region Thursday and Friday but both days are delightful, similar to this past weekend. Highs both days settle in the mid- to upper 60s with brilliant blue skies. Nights are clear and cool with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
The weekend forecast is entirely dependent on the remnants of the developing tropical storm. There’s some chance they get drawn into our region, bringing showers and storms, which is the American (GFS) model forecast. However, high pressure over the Northeast could suppress them to our south, which is the forecast of the European model. This would keep our streak of nice days going. Even in the rainier scenario, any wet weather probably only affect the region for six to 12 hours. Highs temperatures are likely in the 70s both days. Confidence: Low-Medium