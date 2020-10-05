Through Tonight: Bubbly clouds of the day will diminish, and it will be a pleasantly cool evening. Temperatures will dip into and through the 50s around sunset. Lows mainly reach the 40s, which is probably near 50 downtown. Winds will be calm overnight.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It will be a superb day. Perhaps the best of the bunch of late? Skies will be mostly sunny as temperatures rise to highs in the mid-70s. It’s not impossible that a touch of high-level smoke from Western wildfires will work in, but it won’t amount to anything, if so. Winds will be from the southwest, around 5 to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollen is low.
Pattern change? A somewhat changed weather pattern appears on the way for the parched West Coast, where fires have burned more than 4 million acres in California alone. While it does seem that there should be a tendency for additional storminess up in Washington and Oregon, the southern extent is questionable over time. Either way, some much-needed rain for Northern California and the northwest seems likely in the coming days, especially toward the weekend.
