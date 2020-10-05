Delta is the earliest 25th named Atlantic storm observed to date, forming more than a month ahead of the previous record-holder of the same name on Nov. 15, 2005.

Should Tropical Storm Delta attain hurricane strength and sustain it through landfall, it would become the fourth hurricane to make landfall along the Gulf Coast in 2020, behind Hanna, Laura and Sally. In addition, the Gulf Coast was also affected by two tropical storms: Marco and Beta.

Tropical-storm-force winds and rain could reach the northern Gulf Coast as early as Wednesday night or Thursday.

“[T]here is a risk of dangerous storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards along the coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle,” the Hurricane Center wrote.

New Orleans, which has been sideswiped by several gulf storms this year but avoided a direct hit, is threatened yet again. Whether Delta affects the area more seriously than previous storms will depend on its ultimate course.

The latest on Delta

As Delta gains strength 135 miles south of Jamaica, a tropical storm warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands and a hurricane warning for western Cuba. With maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, the storm is headed west at 7 mph, but is expected to turn more to the northwest later Monday.

The Hurricane Center predicts a surge, or storm-driven rise in water above normally dry land, of up to two to four feet along western Cuba’s south-facing coast. Four to six inches of rain, with locally up to 8 inches, is forecast for western Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

On Monday morning, the Hurricane Center wrote that the fledgling storm was becoming better organized, describing thunderstorm activity as “steadily improving in both vertical depth and structure.”

The Hurricane Center wrote that hostile high-altitude winds, which had been slowing the system’s development, are “finally showing signs of abating.”

Over the next two days, the Hurricane Center’s forecast calls for “significant strengthening” due to very favorable environmental conditions as the system exits the Caribbean and enters the Gulf. It is passing over very warm water of around 87 degrees in the northwest Caribbean, about three degrees above average, which could fuel rapid intensification — a hallmark of several 2020 storms.

The tendency for storms to gain strength so quickly may be increasing due to human-caused climate change.

The Hurricane Center predicts Delta will reach hurricane strength on Tuesday before peaking in intensity Wednesday night as a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

As the storm approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Thursday, cooler ocean waters between 75 and 80 degrees, dry air and increasing upper-level winds may weaken it some. Whereas several of the previous landfalling Gulf storms this year strengthened on approach to the coast, this is less likely to occur with Delta.

However, hurricane intensity forecasts are low-confidence this far in advance, and if Delta picks up speed as it collides with the coast, it may not have much time to weaken.

Track forecasts for Delta generally bring the storm ashore in Louisiana from Thursday into Friday. However, some shifts in these predictions are likely. Areas farther east, including those in coastal Alabama and the Florida Panhandle that were ravaged by Hurricane Sally, could well be affected by Delta. In addition, areas to the west in western Louisiana, devastated by Hurricane Laura, also might get brushed by the storm.

The current track forecast would bring serious storm impacts to New Orleans, including strong winds, heavy rain and flash flooding, and a substantial surge in coastal areas.

The National Weather Service office serving New Orleans wrote that if the current forecast remains unchanged, “this storm would obviously bring significant impacts to the local area.” But it qualified, “It is too soon to speculate what the exact magnitude of any local impacts will be and which areas are at greatest risk.”