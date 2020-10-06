The improvements in air quality observed in 2020 and other recent years reflect policies implemented at the local, state, and federal levels to control pollution from vehicles and power plants, as well as efforts to promote energy efficiency and renewable energy use, the Council of Governments explained in a news release.

AD

AD

This summer, reduced traffic and fuel and electricity consumption because of stay-at-home restrictions helped further control pollutant emissions, the Council of Governments said.

Jen Desimone, air program chief at the Council of Governments, said the organization plans to study the summer’s emissions reductions and where they came from to determine how they can be sustained. It hopes to assess “what [measures] can be cost effective and improve air quality on a longer-term basis,” she said in an interview.

Weather conditions also helped keep pollution at bay. Hot, sunny, and stagnant air tends to increase pollution while cool, cloudy, windy and rainy weather suppresses it. In the late spring, it was cloudy and cool. Then, even though the summer was hotter than normal, especially in July, occasional downpours helped clear the air.

AD

AD

In the 164 days between March and August, the region had two Code Orange days, 31 Code Yellow days for moderate pollution levels, and the rest were Code Green or good air-quality days.

The Washington region has seen a decline in pollution levels over the past two decades even as summers have trended hotter with an increasing trend in the number of 90-degree days.

The air-quality trends described above pertain to measurements of ground-level ozone, which forms when pollutants mix with hot sunshine. The trends reflect the peak ozone levels observed in a network of more than a dozen monitors in the Washington region.

If only ozone concentrations in D.C. itself are considered, there were no Code Orange days in 2020, said Ryan Stauffer, a researcher specializing in air pollution at NASA.

In an interview, Stauffer explained ozone levels were depressed locally not only because of the weather and covid-19 restrictions but also from reduced emissions all over the world, which curbed pollution transport into the region.

AD

AD

“Emissions went down everywhere, so ozone transport was reduced,” Stauffer said. “The air entering the U.S. had low ozone to begin with. Everything came together to lead to the cleanest air we’ve ever had.”

Despite the dearth of Code Orange days, the Council of Governments reported that ozone levels in the Washington region still exceeded federal standards. “We’re close, but we still have work to do,” Desimone said.