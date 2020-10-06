Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Fantastic fall weather continues with daytime highs progressing a little higher, into the mid- to upper 70s under sunny skies amid light winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cool as recent nights as lows range through the 50s. Light winds blow mainly from the south. Confidence: High



Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunny skies and trending warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, but humidity remains relatively low to keep the increased warmth comfortable. Winds pick up a bit from the south at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph possible. Skies see a few more clouds toward the evening. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and comfortable overnight with lows ranging through the 50s again with light winds coming from the northwest. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday and Friday are yet two more strong Nice Day candidates with mostly sunny to sunny skies, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, and cool nights with mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s to 50s. Friday morning should be the coolest morning of the week with the low 40s possible in the outer suburbs. Confidence: Medium-High

