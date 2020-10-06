Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Tuesday): Fantastic fall weather continues with daytime highs progressing a little higher, into the mid- to upper 70s under sunny skies amid light winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cool as recent nights as lows range through the 50s. Light winds blow mainly from the south. Confidence: High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunny skies and trending warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, but humidity remains relatively low to keep the increased warmth comfortable. Winds pick up a bit from the south at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph possible. Skies see a few more clouds toward the evening. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and comfortable overnight with lows ranging through the 50s again with light winds coming from the northwest. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Thursday and Friday are yet two more strong Nice Day candidates with mostly sunny to sunny skies, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, and cool nights with mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s to 50s. Friday morning should be the coolest morning of the week with the low 40s possible in the outer suburbs. Confidence: Medium-High
The weekend carries lower forecast confidence due to the risk that the remnants of a land-falling Gulf Coast hurricane reach our area either later Saturday or Sunday. It may bring some showers or a period of rain, or it could miss us completely. For now, we favor partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the 70s. Saturday night looks partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s along with shower chances. Sunday looks partly cloudy to cloudy with shower or rain chances and highs into the low 70s. Confidence: Low