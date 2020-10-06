It’s the second record waterspout outbreak of the year, according the International Centre for Waterspout Research. The organization, spearheaded by a team of atmospheric scientists and reliant on crowdsourced waterspout reports, catalogued a whopping 232 waterspouts over the Great Lakes within a single week.

“There were an average of 33 per day,” said Wade Szilagyi, director of the center and a meteorologist at Environment Canada. “That’s why I label it as a world record. You have to take into account the period.”

A waterspout outbreak between Aug. 16 and 18 dropped 88 funnels, but the episode was shorter-lived.

Both swarms of waterspouts resulted from cold, Canadian air sweeping over the lakes, which enhances low level lapse rates — or the drop-off of temperature with height — and makes surface air prone to rise.

“This outbreak beats anything that’s happened in the past,” said Szilagyi. “I’ve been studying waterspouts since the early 90s. I focus on the forecasting and prediction of waterspouts.”

He’s been stitching together a climatology, or historical database, to help guide research and prediction for the past 26 years. He plans to publish a report once he has three decades’ worth of data.

His findings already point to waterspout frequencies over the Great Lakes much higher than had previously been known.

“We don’t just occasionally get waterspouts,” Szilagyi explained. “We get them more frequently than people have believed.”

In 1994, Szilagyi created a formula-like “nomogram” to predict waterspouts. Over the years, he’s refined that model, feeding it with observations and field reports. Now, he’s able to generate forward-looking numerical simulations that predict where waterspouts are favored to occur.

This year, his team has begun posting forecast maps on their social media platforms in hopes of raising awareness before a waterspout outbreak occurs. They’ve been met with considerable success. The team has been able to get the word out ahead of time, which prompts more observers to take note and submit reports.

“They can go to the part of the lake to see [waterspouts] based on these forecast maps and see where the hot spots are,” explained Szilagyi. “Lake Erie would be a hot spot one day and in the morning, I’ve seen it on social media before, they’re chatting back and forth, saying ‘we’re going to be heading down to the lake at sunrise.’”

One observer, David Piano, witnessed 38 waterspouts in one day during last week’s event.

“He is actually a flight service specialist … at [a] smaller airport. Essentially he lives and breathes weather, and he’s also a storm chaser,” said Szilagyi. “He was able to focus in on the most likely area and … be at the right spot at the right time. He saw … them over a period of five hours.”

It’s a number that even Szilagyi says is remarkable.

“I’ve never heard of anything like that,” remarked Szilagyi. “I was on vacation last week just glued to the computer. I wanted to go to the lake myself to see these things.”

Szilagyi explained that, of the Great Lakes, Erie is the most primed to spawn waterspouts, since the lake is shallow and heats up more quickly. Lake Superior, on the other hand, is a deep, cold lake. But spouts still happen there, too.

Waterspouts can even happen in the wintertime beneath snow squalls, when very cold Arctic air moves along the lake.

Conventionally, the Florida Keys have been known to produce the greatest density of waterspouts of any studied area on the planet. Joseph Golden, who Szilagyi referred to as the “father of waterspout research,” called the Florida Keys “the greatest natural vortex laboratory in the world.”

But with waterspout reports over the Great Lakes tripling in recent years and outbreaks like last week’s becoming more widely reported, Szilagyi thinks there may be other areas that could claim elite titles.

“Did the Great Lakes overtake the Florida Keys?” mused Szilagyi. “I almost wanted to say it. Maybe during this event."