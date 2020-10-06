On Tuesday morning, Hurricane Delta was continuing to rapidly intensify, lurching from a 40 mph tropical storm to a 115 mph Category 3 in just 27 hours between 8 a.m. Monday morning and 11 a.m. Tuesday. It’s forecast to strike Cancun and the Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday at Category 4 strength with maximum sustained winds near 140 mph.

From there, it could reorganize and mark the second time this season a Category 4 hurricane has churned over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is anticipated to weaken some before slamming into Louisiana, which has been hit hard by several storms this season.

The National Hurricane Center is urging much of the northern Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle to carefully monitor the storm. Although landfall along the coast of central or eastern Louisiana is most likely, shifts in the track are possible and impacts will be felt at considerable distances away from where the center crosses the shore.

New Orleans, which has been sideswiped by several storms this year, is bracing for the possibility of a more direct impact from Delta.

How hard New Orleans is hit will depend on Delta’s exact track. The worst case scenario would be if the storm makes landfall just to its west. The National Weather Service office serving the area wrote that if the current forecast holds or shifts west a little that “Delta will bring significant impacts to the local area in the form of damaging winds, potentially life-threatening coastal flooding from storm surge, and possible heavy rain/flash flooding.”

A track to the east of New Orleans would lessen but not eliminate impacts there, but increase the blow between coastal Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle.

The Gulf Coast has already dealt with severe impacts from Hurricanes Laura, Sally, and Hanna this season — not to mention multiple tropical storms, like Marco and Beta.

Hurricane Delta now

Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Yucatan Peninsula between Tulum to Dzilam, Mexico, as well as Cozumel. That’s where the National Hurricane Center warns that “extremely dangerous storm surge and hurricane conditions are expected,” with the potential for “areas of significant flash flooding” inland as well.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of western Cuba and the Cayman Islands.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, Hurricane Delta was a Category 3 storm with 115 mph winds, centered 320 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. Infrared satellite imagery revealed warming cloud tops near the the storm’s center, a sign its eye was beginning to emerge.

A recent Hurricane Hunters aircraft reconnaissance mission reported that a six mile wide eye was visible on radar. Around it, a furious eyewall containing the storm’s most dangerous winds raged.

The storm had accelerated its forward motion overnight, heading to the west northwest at 16 mph.

Despite its impressive strength, Delta is a small hurricane. Hurricane force winds only extend outwards 25 miles from the center. When storms like Delta have compact, dense cores, it’s easier for them to rapidly fluctuate in intensity.

That’s already helped Delta to leap to near major hurricane strength just a day after it was getting its act together as a tropical depression. Rapid intensification will continue, and a Category 3 is likely by lunchtime Tuesday. Delta will probably be an ominous Category 4 storm early Wednesday as it nears the Yucatán Peninsula.

Rapid intensification is more likely in a warming world, and atmospheric scientists fear that the increasing frequency of rapid intensification prior to landfall could lead to higher-stakes challenges in hurricane prediction.

Impact to Mexico

There is a growing chance that Delta could be devastating in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, with winds gusting over 120 or 130 mph in the hurricane’s eyewall. Because Delta’s radius of maximum winds is so small but potent, subtle shifts in the storm’s track will have enormous bearings on impacts.

Right now, it appears the popular vacation resort city of Cancun could endure a close pass or direct hit from the still-strengthening cyclone. Cancun, whose economy is largely structured around tourism, has already seen a major reduction in revenue due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Equally dangerous will be the 6 to 9 foot storm surge forecast by the National Hurricane Center. The surge will primarily occur near and just to the right of the eye.

"Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves,” warned the National Hurricane Center.

Dozens of resorts occupy the “Hotel Zone” of Punta Cancun, the barrier island a few miles east of downtown Cancun. The island sits just above sea level.

A half a foot of rain with localized ten inch amounts can be expected as well, coming just days after Tropical Storm Gamma drenched the region. Conditions in the Yucatán Peninsula will rapidly deteriorate on Tuesday evening and night, reaching their worst overnight before the storm subsides there late Wednesday morning.

Delta could become the strongest hurricane to strike Cancun since Wilma in 2005.

Concern growing for U.S. Gulf Coast

Delta will temporarily weaken after its brush with land over the Yucatán . Assuming its core remains intact, it will likely re-intensify thereafter. However, rapid intensification is less probable in the Gulf of Mexico, since cooler waters offer less ocean heat content to fuel Delta’s wrath.

That said, the National Hurricane Center is still forecasting Delta to nick Category 4 strength over the central Gulf of Mexico on Thursday afternoon. By Friday, cooler waters and increasingly disruptive mid-level winds will begin to gradually weaken the storm — but not by much. It’s still likely to retain power as a Category 2 hurricane upon landfall.

The area at greatest risk for landfall is southern Louisiana, an area very prone to storm surge flooding. The Route 90 corridor in coastal Louisiana, which traverses communities like Morgan City, may eventually be partially evacuated.

Wind gusts topping 90 or 100 mph are possible, along with a swath of 6 to 10 inches of rain and a dangerous storm surge near the coast. Tornadoes may become a concern as well.

The worst will come Friday evening into early Saturday for the U.S. Gulf Coast. Thereafter, Delta will weaken quickly as it moves inland, becoming a tropical rainstorm and drenching the lower Mississippi Valley.

Delta in historical perspective

The 2020 hurricane season continues to smash and obliterate records, the oceans cranking out tropical storms and hurricanes like a factory. The high number of systems has forced meteorologists to exhaust their hurricane naming list and revert to the Greek alphabet for only the second time on record. And the pace of this year’s storm formation is unlike anything seen before; the only other time we’ve reached a storm named Delta, in 2005, it didn’t occur until mid-November.

When Delta makes landfall, it will break the record for most named storms to strike the U.S. in a calendar year, surpassing the 9 that came ashore in 1916.

Delta’s 70 mph leap in intensity between Monday morning and Tuesday morning is the most for an October hurricane on record since Wilma in 2005.

When Delta was upgraded to a hurricane on Monday, it became the 9th to form in the Atlantic in 2020. “Only 3 other years in the satellite era (since 1966) have produced 9 or more Atlantic hurricanes by October 5: 1995, 2004, and 2005,” tweeted Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University.