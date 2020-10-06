On Tuesday morning, Hurricane Delta was continuing to rapidly intensify, lurching from a 40 mph tropical storm to a 130 mph Category 4 in just over 27 hours. It is forecast to strike Cancun and the Yucatán Peninsula on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of at least 140 mph.

AD

AD

From there, it could reorganize and mark the second time this season a Category 4 hurricane has churned over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is anticipated to weaken some before slamming into Louisiana, which has been hit hard by several storms this season.

The National Hurricane Center is urging much of the northern Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle to carefully monitor the storm. Although landfall along the coast of central or eastern Louisiana is most likely, shifts in the track are possible and impacts will be felt at considerable distances from where the center crosses the shore.

New Orleans, which has been sideswiped by several storms this year, is bracing for the possibility of a more direct impact from Delta.

AD

How hard New Orleans is hit will depend on Delta’s exact track. The worst-case scenario would be if the storm makes landfall just to its west. The National Weather Service office serving the area wrote that if the current forecast holds or shifts west a little that “Delta will bring significant impacts to the local area in the form of damaging winds, potentially life-threatening coastal flooding from storm surge, and possible heavy rain/flash flooding.”

AD

A track to the east of New Orleans would lessen but not eliminate impacts there, but it would increase the blow between coastal Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle.

The Gulf Coast has already dealt with severe impacts from Hurricanes Laura, Sally, and Hanna this season — not to mention multiple tropical storms, like Marco and Beta.

Hurricane Delta now

Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Yucatán Peninsula between Tulum and Dzilam, Mexico, as well as Cozumel. That’s where the National Hurricane Center warns that “extremely dangerous storm surge and hurricane conditions are expected,” with the potential for “areas of significant flash flooding” inland as well.

AD

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of western Cuba and the Cayman Islands.

At 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, the Hurricane Center found Delta had rapidly intensified to a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, centered 315 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. Infrared satellite imagery revealed warming cloud tops near the storm’s center, a sign its eye was beginning to emerge.

AD

A recent Hurricane Hunters aircraft reconnaissance mission reported that a six-mile-wide eye was visible on radar. Around it raged a furious eyewall containing the storm’s most dangerous winds.

The storm had accelerated its forward motion overnight, heading to the west northwest at 16 mph.

Despite its impressive strength, Delta is a small hurricane. Hurricane force winds only extend outward 25 miles from the center. When storms like Delta have compact, dense cores, it’s easier for them to rapidly fluctuate in intensity.

AD

That’s already helped Delta leap to major hurricane strength just a day after it was getting its act together as a tropical depression. Rapid intensification will continue and Delta will probably be a strong Category 4 storm early Wednesday as it nears the Yucatán Peninsula. Intensification to Category 5 cannot be ruled out.

Rapid intensification is more likely in a warming world, and atmospheric scientists fear that the increasing frequency of rapid intensification before landfall could lead to higher-stakes challenges in hurricane prediction.

Impact to Mexico

There is a growing chance that Delta could be devastating in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, with winds gusting over 130 mph in the hurricane’s eyewall. Because Delta’s radius of maximum winds is so small but potent, subtle shifts in the storm’s track will have enormous bearings on impacts.

AD

AD

Right now, it appears the popular vacation resort city of Cancun could endure a close pass or direct hit from the still-strengthening cyclone. Cancun, whose economy is largely structured around tourism, has already suffered a major reduction in revenue due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Equally dangerous will be the 6- to 9-foot storm surge forecast by the National Hurricane Center. The surge will primarily occur near and just to the right of the eye. “Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves,” warned the National Hurricane Center.

Dozens of resorts occupy the “Hotel Zone” of Punta Cancun, the barrier island a few miles east of downtown Cancun. The island sits just above sea level.

AD

A half a foot of rain with localized 10-inch amounts can be expected, as well, coming just days after Tropical Storm Gamma drenched the region. Conditions in the Yucatán Peninsula are forecast to rapidly deteriorate on Tuesday evening and night, reaching their worst overnight before the storm subsides there late Wednesday morning.

AD

Delta could become the strongest hurricane to strike Cancun since Wilma in 2005.

Concern growing for U.S. Gulf Coast

Delta will temporarily weaken after its brush with land over the Yucatán. Assuming its core remains intact, it will then likely reintensify. However, rapid intensification is less probable in the Gulf of Mexico, since cooler waters offer less ocean heat content to fuel Delta’s wrath.

That said, the National Hurricane Center is still forecasting Delta to carry Category 4 strength over the central Gulf of Mexico on Thursday afternoon. By Friday, cooler waters and increasingly disruptive mid-level winds will begin to gradually weaken the storm — but not by much. It’s still likely to retain power as a Category 2 hurricane upon landfall.

The area at greatest risk for landfall is southern Louisiana, which is very prone to storm surge flooding. The Route 90 corridor in coastal Louisiana, which traverses communities like Morgan City, may have to be partially evacuated.

Wind gusts topping 90 or 100 mph are possible, along with a swath of 6 to 10 inches of rain and a dangerous storm surge near the coast. Tornadoes may become a concern as well.

AD

AD

The worst is expected to come Friday evening into early Saturday for the U.S. Gulf Coast. Thereafter, Delta will weaken quickly as it moves inland, becoming a tropical rainstorm and drenching the lower Mississippi Valley.

Delta in historical perspective

The 2020 hurricane season continues to smash and obliterate records, the oceans cranking out tropical storms and hurricanes like a factory. The high number of systems has forced meteorologists to exhaust their hurricane naming list and revert to the Greek alphabet for only the second time on record. And the pace of this year’s storm formation is unlike anything seen before; the only other time that we’ve reached a storm named Delta, in 2005, it didn’t occur until mid-November.

AD

When Delta makes landfall, it will break the record for most named storms to strike the United States in a calendar year, surpassing the nine that came ashore in 1916.

AD

Delta’s 70 mph leap in intensity between Monday morning and Tuesday morning is the most for an October hurricane on record since Wilma in 2005.

When Delta was upgraded to a hurricane on Monday, it became the ninth to form in the Atlantic in 2020. “Only 3 other years in the satellite era (since 1966) have produced 9 or more Atlantic hurricanes by October 5: 1995, 2004, and 2005,” tweeted Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University.