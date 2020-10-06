Through tonight: A beautiful and comfortable evening is ahead. Good time for a stroll? Overall, under starry skies, temperatures will be up about 10 degrees from last night. Lows will range across the 50s. Winds will be light after dark.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): It will be another day of mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm even further than today, reaching the upper 70s to near 80 most spots. Winds will be from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Clouds may increase late as a cold front nears, but it seems as though it will pass dry.
See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollens are all low.
Clear, coast-to-coast: You don’t see the Lower 48 much clearer than it is today. Of course, those clouds in the Southeast portend bad weather news ahead.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.