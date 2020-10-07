Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): Our warming trend continues thanks to a mild breeze from the southwest. Not as cool as the last few mornings as temperatures rise through the 50s and 60s. And with mostly sunny skies, we should see afternoon highs get to near 80, with those winds from the southwest a bit breezy by afternoon, about 10 to 15 mph with some higher gusts. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies turn partly cloudy during the evening as temperatures fall back through the 70s into the 60s, with a brief shower possible as a cold front comes through from the north. Otherwise, we’re mostly clear again overnight, with winds becoming light from the northwest, and lows dipping to the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): High pressure centered over the Great Lakes and Midwest sends a cooler breeze from the northwest our way. The result is a cooler but beautiful day with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Evening temperatures drop back through the 60s into the 50s. And with mostly clear skies and light winds, we’ll see overnight lows settle in the 40s to near 50. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Dry weather continues Friday with high pressure in control, as highs top out near 70 under mostly to partly sunny skies. Friday night could see skies turning partly to mostly cloudy with warmer lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Saturday continues partly to mostly cloudy as what’s left of Hurricane Delta starts to head in our general direction. But we should stay mostly dry, with just the chance of a few late-day showers and highs in the 70s. Confidence: Medium

