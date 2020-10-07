In short, our outlook was mediocre at best. As one might expect after our fifth hottest summer on record, we underestimated the heat.

Here is what we got right and what we got wrong:

We predicted summer temperatures to end up around average to one degree above average. The summer finished 2.5 degrees above average. As we haven’t had a cooler-than-average summer since 2009, predicting warmer than average isn’t good enough since it seems to be the new normal.

Simply put, we failed to identify the extremely hot conditions that dominated many weeks of the summer ahead of time.

Our individual monthly temperature predictions were a mixed bag:

We predicted June to be one to two degrees above average, and it finished at 1.8 degrees above average.

For July, we predicted temperatures to be one degree above average and the month finished 4.1 degrees above average, the third hottest on record

We predicted August to be around average to one degree below average and it ended up 1.5 degrees above average

We place slightly less emphasis on precipitation forecasts since summer rainfall is somewhat random and dependent on where highly localized downpours occur. With that in mind, we did okay forecasting somewhat above average precipitation whereas the actual summer total was 180 percent of average.

In our other less important predictions, we called for 30 to 35 days reaching at least 90 degrees, and we had 44. We projected one to two 100-degree days, and we surprisingly had none. And our call for a maximum eight-to-10-day streak of 90-degree days was easily eclipsed by our 20-day streak from late June to mid-July, the second longest on record.

In conclusion, outside of our temperature forecast for June, which was on the mark, the rest of our predictions were mediocre to poor. While not as bad as our 2019 summer outlook, which was a total failure, this one cannot be considered successful. We give ourselves a C-.

Despite less than stellar outlooks for the previous two summers, we accurately predicted summer conditions without exception from 2013 to 2018.

The last two summers in Washington have illustrated that in a warming climate, even when certain weather patterns might signal more tolerable summer heat, achieving a moderate summer is becoming a long shot.

In 2021, however, Washington’s “normal” temperatures will be reset, using 1991 to 2020 as a baseline rather than 1981 to 2010. Since the 2010s were Washington’s warmest decade on record, it will become easier to have a “cool” summer relative to this new normal. But a cool summer relative to conditions early in the 20th century or prior has become extraordinarily improbable.

Jason Samenow contributed to this article.

Past summer outlooks and evaluations

