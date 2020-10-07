Now, Delta looks to bear down on the northern Gulf Coast in its hazardous second act later this week with the coast of central and western Louisiana in the crosshairs.

“There is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds,” writes the National Hurricane Center.

Delta may have a serious impact on some of the beleaguered parts of southwest Louisiana that were hard hit by Category 4 Laura in late August.

AD

AD

The storm looks to make landfall not far from Lake Charles, perhaps just to its east and south of Lafayette, although the exact track is still coming into focus.

The storm’s region of influence is expected to grow as the storm’s wind field expands before landfall. New Orleans may escape with only low-end tropical storm force winds, but any shift in the track eastward could increase storm effects there.

“NOW is the time to make sure you have a plan if you live anywhere along the northern Gulf Coast,” wrote the National Weather Service in New Orleans.

Tropical-storm-force winds could arrive along the Louisiana coastline as early as late Thursday night or Friday morning.

AD

Though disruptive mid-level winds weakened Delta to a Category 2 before its Mexican landfall, re-intensification is likely as it moves over the warmer waters of the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. The small storm has a tight, compact circulation, making it more susceptible to quick swings in intensity.

Delta currently

Delta was located over the Yucatán Peninsula about 35 miles west of Cancun as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, moving northwest at 17 mph. The storm had weakened further as it spent more time inland, with maximum winds advertised at 105 mph. Its central air pressure had increased significantly, a sign that it is no longer lifting and evacuating air at the upper levels as efficiently as before.

Microwave satellite imagery indicated that Delta’s once pinhole eye had become ragged and disheveled, a much larger eye beginning to form. That’s part of the reason the winds contained in the eyewall had decreased; much like a twirling ice skater throwing out his or her arms, a radial expansion connotes a decrease in rotational velocity, or wind speed.

AD

AD

Winds of 84 mph occurred in Cancun, along with a gust to 106 mph. Puerto Morelos reported sustained winds of 54 mph and a 75 mph gust behind the center. Cozumel recorded a 64 mph wind gust.

Storms chasers Reed Timmer and Josh Morgerman, who intercepted the storm in Cancun each reported downed trees and areas of “significant” damage.

Re-intensification over the Gulf of Mexico

It’s likely that Delta will have been temporarily knocked back to a strong Category 1 or Category 2 storm after its encounter with the Yucatán, but it will begin strengthening again by late Wednesday afternoon. Water temperatures in the central Gulf of Mexico are between 81 and 85 degrees, which should induce a gradual increase in strength.

The type of rapid intensification that occurred while Delta was over the Caribbean is less likely in the gulf, because ocean heat content — a measure of how much energy a hurricane can extract from surface ocean waters — is less. About a fifth to a quarter as much “fuel” is available, just enough for Delta to maintain its force while steadily strengthening.

AD

AD

Delta will probably weaken a bit toward the coastline as it encounters slightly cooler waters over the continental shelf. At the same time, wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height, will be increasing. That could further work against Delta.

That said, Delta will likely be sufficiently intense that, even with some acute weakening, a serious impact is likely.

U.S. impacts

The most probable location for landfall is somewhere along the western or central Louisiana coastline between the Calcasieu and the Atchafalaya rivers. It remains uncertain where exactly Delta will roar ashore Friday night, but communities along Interstate 10 near Lafayette, Route 90 through New Iberia and Morgan City, and zones to the south ought to pay particular attention to the storm.

“Storm surge and hurricane watches will likely be issued for portions of the northern Gulf Coast later today,” noted the National Hurricane Center in their Wednesday morning update.

The Hurricane Center’s forecast calls for Delta to attain major hurricane status again Thursday, peaking in intensity overnight Thursday into Friday before making landfall as a Category 2 or 3 hurricane Friday afternoon or evening.

Residents between the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge and Morgan City, including those bordering Vermillion Bay, should prepare for 100 to 115 mph wind gusts near the immediate coastline. Farther inland, 85 to 95 mph gusts are likely in the Lake Arthur to Lafayette corridor.

The strongest winds will be found in the eyewall, or the ring of strong thunderstorms surrounding a hurricane’s eye.

AD

AD

That entire area along Highway 82 could also find themselves under five to 10 feet of water if Delta makes landfall near Category 3 strength at the time of high tide. Places such as Lake Arthur, Gueydan and Abbeville would be threatened by surge.

Unless the track of Delta shifts east, New Orleans will probably only see gusts in the 40 to 45 mph range, safely fringed well to the east of the core circulation.

A widespread four to eight inches of rainfall with localized 12-inch amounts is also likely within the swath covered by Delta’s core, which right now looks to track north through central Acadiana in Louisiana. A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out, especially east of the center into southern Mississippi and extreme west coastal Alabama.

AD

Some flash flooding is likely.

The slug of Delta’s rainfall will move north into the Mississippi Valley on Saturday and into the Tennessee Valley and Mid-Atlantic by Sunday.

Delta in historical context

Delta will be the record 10th named storm to hit U.S. soil during the 2020 hurricane season, a year whose storms have been so numerous as to exhaust the National Hurricane Center’s conventional naming list for only the second time on record. Forecasters have forced to revert to Greek letters for names; Delta became the strongest Greek-named storm observed Tuesday.

Between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon, Delta’s peak winds catapulted 110 mph from a 35 mph tropical depression to a 145 mph Category 4. Delta’s 70 mph leap in intensity in the 24 hours between Monday morning and Tuesday morning is second fastest on record for an October hurricane in the Atlantic, only trailing Wilma in 2005. That sort of rapid intensification is expected to become more common and severe in a warming world. Rapid intensification has occurred in six Atlantic storms in 2020.