A 2017 paper in the American Meteorological Society’s Journal of Climate noted that “the proportion of [tropical cyclone]-induced rain is about [10 to 15 percent] at stations located along the coastal regions of the eastern United States.” They found similar values for the Florida Peninsula and the Gulf Coast.

That means nearly a sixth of all rainfall in the South comes from tropical systems.

Values obtained in other studies have centered around a 15 percent annual contribution by tropical cyclones. The term “tropical cyclone” encompasses tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes.

“I would definitely say the 15 to 20 percent right along the Gulf Coast and up the Southeast Atlantic coast makes sense,” said Alex Lamers, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center. “Missing out on a [tropical cyclone] for a year won’t make a drought, but if you’re in the right pattern it could play a role.”

In 2020, for example, while rain from tropical systems has doused most areas along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts, New England has seen little and is experiencing a severe to extreme drought. Its rainfall deficit could be eradicated by just one or two tropical systems.

Tropical cyclone-associated rainfall is integral for commerce and agriculture in many areas. But when the rain comes down all in one burst, it can bring negative consequences.

“Catastrophic” and “historic” flooding was expected with Hurricane Sally in Alabama, for example, where up to 20 to 30 inches of rain fell. Thirty inches came down at Orange Beach, Ala. Hurricane Laura dropped eight to 12 inches in western Louisiana at the end of August.

Even far from the bathlike warm waters of the Gulf, high-end rainfall totals can occur. In July, Tropical Storm Fay dropped 5.46 inches on Ocean City in a single day. . And in early August, 8.42 inches fell in Calvert County from Tropical Storm Isaias, while nearby St. Mary’s County picked up nine inches. These amounts are more than twice that area’s average rainfall for the month of August, and a little under 20 percent of a typical annual tally.

Studies have found that a disproportional fraction of ultraheavy rain events along the East Coast and in the South are linked to tropical cyclones. It’s estimated that nearly a third of “the most extreme rainfall” events in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast are the cause of tropical systems, and about 20 to 30 percent of top events along the Gulf Coast.

“Certainly if you get up into the northeast part of the U.S., they’re in a corridor that can experience recurving tropical cyclones,” explained Lamers. “Rain can be a big issue up there, particularly as you get away from the coast. Irene was definitely a big one, and even storms that aren’t necessarily hurricane status, like Tropical Storm Lee for example in 2011 produced major flooding in Pennsylvania.”

Irene’s flooding killed 27 people in the eastern United States, dropping more than 8 inches across much of the Acela Corridor between the Mid-Atlantic and New York City.

In dry areas, tropical cyclones can make up most of a region’s rainfall.

“The lower Baja California Peninsula receives up to 80 percent of its total annual rainfall from these storms,” read the 2017 study.

A 2009 study published in the American Meteorological Society’s Monthly Weather Review found that a single tropical cyclone there can account for up to 95 percent of the summer rainfall. Tropical cyclones are also the main source of rainfall in parts of northwestern Australia, southeastern China and the northern Philippines, making up a third to half of annual rainfall.

Tropical cyclone rain totals can be extra difficult to predict, since precipitation efficiency — or the ratio of rainfall that makes it to the ground compared with what evaporates on the way down — is higher than in just about any other type of storm. Doppler radars can sometimes have difficulty estimating this.

“The storms are concentrated in the lowest part of the atmosphere,” said Lamers. “A lot of the storm may be packed in the lowest levels of the radar scanning or just below that. That can lead to some underestimation of rainfall rates occasionally. Some of the [radar] algorithms [are] under development.”

All told, hurricanes are an important system both for distributing heat through the earth’s atmosphere and for replenishing water resources that can govern an area’s way of life. Their rains can be helpful or hurtful, the latter especially when too much water falls in a hurry.