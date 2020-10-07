Through tonight: It will be rather clear into the evening. Clouds may increase for a time as a cold front passes later. The main impact will be a change of wind direction and cooler air flowing in on northwesterly winds. We could see some gusts past 20 or 25 mph. Lows will range from near 50 in the cool spots to the upper 50s elsewhere.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Behind the front, sunshine will rule. Highs will be near 70, about 10 degrees cooler than today. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10 mph.
See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollen are all low.
80s in October: Today was warm, but not unusually so. The last day with a high of 80 or more averages Oct. 16 in Washington’s current climate. The final 80-degree day has come as late as Nov. 18, in 1921, when it hit 80 on the nose.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.