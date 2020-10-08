Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): A few clouds could pop up from time to time but sunshine is abundant. Breezes kick up from the northwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highs reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear skies and calming winds allow temperatures to drop off quickly. Lows range through the 40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Another nice day is on tap with a minimal breeze but a little more in the way of high thin clouds spinning off of Hurricane Delta as it approaches the Louisiana coast. Highs are mainly in the lower 70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A starry evening is likely to go blank as clouds thicken. Winds are light from the south. Lows are mainly in the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Clouds increase further on Saturday but showers are likely to be few and far between. Humidity increases but is not uncomfortable. Highs reach the low-to-mid 70s. A slight increase in shower chances overnight only translates into widely scattered activity. Lows are mainly mid-to-upper 50s. Confidence: Medium

Showers are likely to increase steadily on Sunday with only occasional breaks, making umbrellas a wise idea if heading out. Highs hold in the lower 70s. Rains are likely to remain widespread overnight thanks to what’s left of Hurricane Delta but winds are too diminished to be a threat. Lows reach the mid-to-upper 50s. Confidence: Medium