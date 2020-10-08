Now, Delta’s maximum winds have ebbed as it churns northward in the Gulf of Mexico, on its way toward landfall in Louisiana. However, its wind field is expanding as it moves north, the storm swelling in size. Delta’s wind field started expanding after it crossed the Yucatán Peninsula and reorganized, with its once-minuscule eye expanding to closer to 40 miles wide.

When it comes to hurricanes, size does matter.

AD

AD

Some hurricanes are concentrated buzzsaws of wind, their most dangerous gusts relegated only to the narrow inner area of towering thunderstorms, known as the eyewall, surrounding the calm center. Other storms spread their winds across hundreds of miles. Bigger storms frequently yield a more significant storm surge, a concern for the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts as Delta draws nearer.

Hurricanes are like giant sink or toilet drains; air flows into them through a process called radial inflow. In a sink or toilet vortex, the fluid spins faster as the slope of water’s surface steepens, a whirlpool forming at the center. In hurricanes, the strongest winds are found near the steepest gradient, or change over distance, of air pressure.

That means the strongest storms with the fiercest winds must be compact, a dramatic change in air pressure packed into a narrow radial distance. Larger storms, on the other hand, are sometimes advertised as weaker, since they usually feature weaker maximum sustained winds.

AD

AD

However, this can be deceiving. Think about an ice skater spinning: When their arms are pulled inward, they can twirl rapidly; but by extending their arms and increasing their radius, the skater’s rotation slows. The same premise, known as the conservation of angular momentum, is at work when a hurricane expands.

That change in a hurricane’s structure is both good and bad news. Good, since the strongest winds are slightly less intense. But it’s bad news because tropical storm and lower-end hurricane force gusts can affect a much broader region. That was the case with Hurricane Sandy in 2012; even though sustained winds were only in the Category 1 range, tropical storm force winds of greater than 39 mph affected an area roughly 1,000 miles wide.

Sandy also demonstrated another complication related to large-scale tropical systems: storm surge. Storm surge flooding is the result of strong winds pushing water up against a coastline; during major storms, that water can spill well inland, inundating coastal communities.

Storm surge is proportional to the strength of winds as well as the distance, known as the “fetch,” along which they blow over the ocean. Strong winds over a broad area will produce a greater surge than extreme winds over a smaller area. For that reason, Delta’s expansion will be associated with a potent storm surge that could reach 11 feet deep above normally dry ground if a worst-case scenario impact is realized.