Through Tonight: The very few clouds that popped up in the midday will disappear this evening. Breezes also will wane with time. Lows will range across the 40s in most spots, with maybe 50 downtown.
Tomorrow (Friday): After a crisp start, with perhaps some patchy river and valley fog, skies will be sunny and winds light. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s for highs. Winds will come from the south, around 5 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores, grass pollen and weed pollen are all low/moderate. Tree pollen is low.
ISS Pass: According to NASA, the International Space Station is set to make a long and low pass across our skies this evening, starting at 7:02 p.m. It’ll appear about 27 degrees above the horizon to the north and disappear about 11 degrees above it to the east. The pass should take about 4 minutes.
