Now, another significant hurricane is bearing down on coastal Louisiana — and the radar remains inoperable.

Hurricane Delta, set to become the 10th landfall-named storm to strike the United States during the record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, won’t be as strong as Laura. But it will still threaten the coastline with wind gusts topping 100 mph and a potentially destructive storm surge. Farther inland, heavy rain, strong winds and a few tornadoes are possible.

Weather models on Thursday indicated Delta’s eventual landfall was most likely Friday night near or west of Vermilion Bay, La., a bit southwest of Lafayette. That’s prime real estate for the Lake Charles-based radar, 75 miles to the west-northwest.

Instead, other radars — like the one in Slidell, La., near New Orleans, or on Fort Polk in the boot of Louisiana — are farther away. That means they’ll scan the land-falling storm with lesser resolution, and at a higher elevation angle.

As a result, there will be no data below 12,500 feet over Vermilion Bay. While satellites and NOAA aircraft can easily track a hurricane from above, near-surface data as the storm is making landfall could be tough to come by.

That will have a bearing on flash flooding and tornado events as they unfold.

“It’s definitely going to pose a challenge for us,” said Stephen Carboni, a senior forecaster at the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. “Most of the [activity] associated with tropical cyclones and the signatures that we look for for tornadoes are short-lived and relatively shallow.”

By shallow, Carboni refers to their altitude. In most tornadic, or rotating thunderstorms, the spinning part of the storm extends upward 20,000 or 30,000 feet. But in the tiny spinning elements within the spiral tropical rain bands that feed into a hurricane, columns of rotation may only be a mile or two high.

That makes it possible for more distant radars, like that in Slidell or Fort Polk, to “overshoot” the low-level precursors of a tornado. Likewise, much of the heavy precipitation in hurricanes occurs below 10,000 feet, so it will be more difficult for the radar to estimate rainfall rates.

“We’ll do the very best we can with what data we have available,” Carboni said. His office issued 30 tornado warnings and eight flash flood warnings during and after Laura’s passage.

The Lake Charles weather office was evacuated before the onset of Laura’s vicious winds, which gusted to 132 mph at the Lake Charles Airport. Upon returning, meteorologists found the radar dome obliterated, a mangled web of shrapnel dangling from the antenna. There’s no word yet when the radar may be returned to service.

It’s not the first time a hurricane has wrecked a weather radar responsible for surveying it. In 2017, Maria’s Category 4 onslaught in Puerto Rico wiped out the island’s main weather radar. Forecasters relied on machine learning until two temporary radars were erected. In Lake Charles, a stopgap has yet to be put in place.