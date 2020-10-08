Forecast models suggest up to 3 inches of rain are possible as the remnants pass through, although much lower amounts are also possible.

The first signs of Delta’s remnants will arrive Friday night and Saturday as clouds increase. A passing shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday, especially in our southern areas, but it should remain rain-free. Even the first half of Sunday may stay dry until rain chances increase in the afternoon. Rain is then likely to fall on and off through Monday and could be heavy at times.

How much rain actually falls over the Washington region varies widely among computer model forecasts, as apparent in their predicted amounts for the District through Monday night:

Canadian model: 0.3 inches

American model: 0.8 inches

European model: 1.8 inches

UKMet model: 3.0 inches

The Canadian model forecast is a bit of an outlier but does indicate the possibility that some areas may not end up with a lot of rain. On balance, models favor the heaviest totals west and north of Washington, which is where the core of Delta’s remnants are predicted to track.

The National Weather Service’s rainfall forecast (shown at the top of this article) seems like a reasonable initial rainfall assessment. As it’s not clear how steady or intermittent the rain will be, the Weather Service is equivocating on the potential for flooding. “The question that still needs to be answered is whether there will be heavy enough rates to result in a flood threat, or if the rain is more moderate and drawn out in nature,” it wrote in a forecast discussion.

The relatively dry ground should reduce the flood potential to a degree.

Sometimes when the remnants of tropical systems pass west of our region, they can draw in warm, unstable air from the south, priming the atmosphere for severe thunderstorms. And, as these former tropical cyclones contain spin, they occasionally spawn tornadoes.

However, cool stable air being fed into the Washington region from a high-pressure system over southeast Canada may be difficult to dislodge.

“We can’t absolutely rule out the risk of severe weather, but it would be a really low-end risk at this time,” said Jeff Halverson, Capital Weather Gang’s severe weather expert.

Halverson also noted that when storm remnants track west and north of Washington sometimes rainfall totals end up less than predicted. He said the Canadian model forecast of very little rain isn’t off the table.

Even if rainfall ends up being modest, the region is not in danger of drought. Washington has already seen a year’s worth of rain in 2020 with nearly three months left.