Today (Friday): Fall-like crispness starts our morning, with even a few spots of river and valley fog, but skies are especially sunny through midday hours. Southwesterly breezes slowly build toward 10 mph or so as the skies turn partly cloudy later in the afternoon. We attain another blissful October day, with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Get outside and enjoy! Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy evening skies may turn mostly cloudy nearer dawn. These clouds serve as a bit of an atmospheric blanket, keeping us warmer than the previous night. Low temperatures may only dip into the mid-50s to low 60s downtown. Light southerly breezes should stay under 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue, but we’re dry with little to no rain threat. Perhaps just a couple sprinkles in the region. By day’s end you’ll feel a bit more mugginess, as dew points rise above 60 degrees, on the coattails of 10-15 mph southwesterly breezes. High temperatures should still be able to reach the mid-70s to near 80 degrees in a few spots. We may need to tweak the forecast if cloud levels change. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Temperatures do not fall quickly, bottoming out around dawn in the low to mid-60s. We could even see some patchy late night fog and drizzle develop. A couple of showers are possible closer to dawn, too. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: Delta’s remnants arrive. Shower chances, frequency and intensity pick up into the afternoon. Do outdoor errands early — the earlier the better. Umbrellas become necessary during the afternoon as rain becomes steadier and a bit heavier. It’s the beginning of a welcome dousing, with up to three inches or so possible in some spots through Monday night.

Dew points in the mid-60s feel humid, and high temperatures may only make it to near 70 degrees if rain is heavier earlier than currently expected. But many of us should see at least low 70s with steadier rain holding off until the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Rains continue in a steady manner and may turn heavier as the night wears on. Some of us could easily see over an inch during the overnight hours. A flood watch has a chance at being issued, so please monitor with us. Breezes are generally out of the east at no more than 10 mph (Delta’s remnants are not a wind problem for us — just a rain producer). Temperatures are fairly steady, generally in the mid-60s for the region, thanks to tropical air. Confidence: Medium