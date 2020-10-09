Destructive wind gusts over 100 mph possible along coast when Delta roars ashore
The Acadiana region of Louisiana will be hardest hit by Delta’s strong winds, which could gust upward of 100 mph along the immediate coastline. Gusts up to 80 to 90 mph would be possible in Lafayette, a city of more than 125,000, based on current forecasts.
Winds this strong will bring down trees and power lines, and result in significant structural damage, particularly to poorly constructed buildings and mobile homes. Thousands of power outages are likely.
Lake Charles and its surroundings are particularly vulnerable to high winds as many homes and buildings remain damaged from Hurricane Laura, which unleashed 135 mph wind gusts just six weeks ago. Thousands of tarps cover damaged roofs awaiting repair while storm debris and litter have yet to be cleared, which could become projectiles in strong gusts.
The strongest winds will be found in the eyewall, a ring of intense downpours and thunderstorms that surrounds the eye.
Subtle shifts in Delta’s track could have enormous implications for Lake Charles, which may come very close to or enter the western side of the eyewall. If that happens, gusts to 85 or 90 mph would be possible there. If the eyewall passes to its east, winds would be considerably less but still capable of damage.
Farther inland, winds north of the Interstate 10 corridor and especially north of Highway 190 should be less intense, but still reach tropical storm force. To the east, Baton Rouge could be fringed by tropical storm-force winds, while gusts in New Orleans look to remain below 35 or 40 mph.
Up to 15 inches of rain predicted along Delta’s path through Louisiana
Delta’s comparatively swift forward speed means we are unlikely to see the extreme magnitude rainfall that accompanied Hurricane Sally’s Alabama onslaught in mid-September, but double-digit rain totals remain a distinct possibility.
The National Hurricane Center is calling for a widespread swath of 5 to 10 inches of rain in southern and central Louisiana along the spine of Delta’s track, with localized amounts approaching 15 inches.
“These rainfall amounts will lead to significant flash, urban, small stream flooding, along with minor to major river flooding,” wrote the Hurricane Center.
Rainfall rates in the eyewall, the zone of intense thunderstorms surrounding the storm center, could exceed four inches per hour.
In Louisiana, most of the rain will fall Friday into early Saturday, spreading from southwest to northeast. By Saturday afternoon, the heaviest rain will lift into southern and eastern Arkansas, northern Mississippi and western Tennessee where 3 to 6 inches could fall, with locally higher amounts, leading to areas of flooding.
Later Saturday and into Sunday and Monday, the rain will spread through the eastern Tennessee Valley and Mid-Atlantic, where one to three inches of rain are forecast, with higher amounts possible in the mountains.
Surge forecast calls for up to 11 feet of water along the coastline
As Hurricane Delta charges toward Louisiana and moves ashore, it will drive an enormous amount of water toward the coastline.
A storm surge warning spans High Island, Tex., to the mouth of the Pearl River in Louisiana. The surge could cause as much as 11 feet of water above normally dry land along the coast of west central Louisiana, while elevated seas could affect areas as far west as Galveston Bay in Texas and as far east as Mobile Bay in Alabama.
The surge, described as “life-threatening” by the National Hurricane Center, will be maximized near and just to the east of where the center of Delta makes landfall.
The Hurricane Center predicts that, in a worst-case scenario situation where the system makes landfall near the time of high tide, a surge of seven to 11 feet would be possible in Vermilion Bay and points east to near Bayou Lafourche and Port Fourchon.
The Hurricane Center projects a surge of five to eight feet in the area that was devastated by a surge of up to 17 feet during Hurricane Laura, near and just to the east of Cameron, La. This zone includes the shores of the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge in rural southwestern Louisiana, along the flood-prone Highway 82. A few communities such as Pecan Island, Grand Chenier and Creole will probably experience flooding.
Calcasieu Lake, on whose northern shores sits Lake Charles, is in line for a three- to five-foot surge.
Coastal Louisiana is particularly vulnerable to storm surge because of its low elevation and the shallow slope of the continental shelf. Areas many miles inland from the coast will also be exposed to rising water and inundation. Sea level rise and land subsidence are also increasing coastal flood risks in this region over time.
Tracking Hurricane Delta
At 8 a.m. Friday, Hurricane Delta was centered 160 miles south of Cameron, La., moving north at 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 120 mph, unchanged from the 5 a.m. National Hurricane Center advisory.
Hurricane-force winds expanded up to 40 miles from Delta’s center while tropical-storm-force winds extended up to 160 miles away.