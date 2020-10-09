As Hurricane Delta charges toward Louisiana and moves ashore, it will drive an enormous amount of water toward the coastline.

A storm surge warning spans High Island, Tex., to the mouth of the Pearl River in Louisiana. The surge could cause as much as 11 feet of water above normally dry land along the coast of west central Louisiana, while elevated seas could affect areas as far west as Galveston Bay in Texas and as far east as Mobile Bay in Alabama.

The surge, described as “life-threatening” by the National Hurricane Center, will be maximized near and just to the east of where the center of Delta makes landfall.

The Hurricane Center predicts that, in a worst-case scenario situation where the system makes landfall near the time of high tide, a surge of seven to 11 feet would be possible in Vermilion Bay and points east to near Bayou Lafourche and Port Fourchon.

The Hurricane Center projects a surge of five to eight feet in the area that was devastated by a surge of up to 17 feet during Hurricane Laura, near and just to the east of Cameron, La. This zone includes the shores of the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge in rural southwestern Louisiana, along the flood-prone Highway 82. A few communities such as Pecan Island, Grand Chenier and Creole will probably experience flooding.

Calcasieu Lake, on whose northern shores sits Lake Charles, is in line for a three- to five-foot surge.