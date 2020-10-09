The Acadiana region of Louisiana will be hardest hit by Delta’s strong winds, which could gust upward of 100 mph along the immediate coastline. Gusts up to 80 to 90 mph would be possible in Lafayette, a city of more than 125,000, based on current forecasts.

Winds this strong will bring down trees and power lines, and result in significant structural damage, particularly to poorly constructed buildings and mobile homes. Thousands of power outages are likely.

Lake Charles and its surroundings are particularly vulnerable to high winds as many homes and buildings remain damaged from Hurricane Laura, which unleashed 135 mph wind gusts just six weeks ago. Thousands of tarps cover damaged roofs awaiting repair while storm debris and litter have yet to be cleared, which could become projectiles in strong gusts.

The strongest winds will be found in the eyewall, a ring of intense downpours and thunderstorms that surrounds the eye.

Subtle shifts in Delta’s track could have enormous implications for Lake Charles, which may come very close to or enter the western side of the eyewall. If that happens, gusts to 85 or 90 mph would be possible there. If the eyewall passes to its east, winds would be considerably less but still capable of damage.