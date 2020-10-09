Now, six weeks later, the beleaguered city is bracing for another serious hurricane strike. In a place where mounds of debris still litter the streets, windows sit shattered, and rooftops remain patched by tarps, the fresh wounds of a storm-ravaged community are being reopened.

Hurricane Delta was a 120 mph Category 3 as it churned toward the Louisiana coastline Friday. Forecast to weaken slightly to a high-end Category 2 at landfall, the expanding storm is expected to pass only 15 miles east of Laura’s track.

That means winds gusting past 110 mph for the immediate coastline and the potential for gusts of at least 80 mph in Lake Charles itself.

Winds this strong can be a big deal on their own. But the wind risk is magnified by the masses of debris littering the city, which could become deadly and destructive projectiles when Delta’s core roars ashore.

About a third to half of all site-built homes in Lake Charles are covered with tarps, having lost their roofs during Laura. Further water damage from heavy rainfall will likely become a scattered problem tonight with many tarps likely to be peeled away by the strong gales.

“People are getting aggravated; everybody’s stressed,” said Diana Bollich, who works in the office at the Hometowne Studios hotel in Sulphur, La., on the west side of Lake Charles.

Bollich, 63, hasn’t been able to stay in her home since Hurricane Laura, which punctured her roof with trees and debris.

“I had five big oak trees down in my yard, and some of the limbs went through the roof,” she said. “I had just put a new roof on it the week before the hurricane hit.”

She had delayed getting a new roof for several years, facing the financial burden of burying her late husband. Now, she’s back to square one — but has no plans to even begin recovery until hurricane season is officially over.

“I’ve been staying [here] since,” said Bollich, who has been living in a hotel room where she works. “The best move I made was when I walked in that door to see if they [were] hiring five months ago.”

But that hasn’t been easy. All but one other employee of the hotel left after Laura struck, and now the pair are struggling to keep hotel operations afloat.

“Like me, I’m so tired right now. I worked 150 hours in the past two weeks and I’m only part time,” Bollich said. “I worked two weeks straight after Laura. Right now it’s two of us . . . the rest of them went and left us here. We had two teenage girls cleaning the rooms, and they all said, ‘To heck with it, I’m leaving.’ ”

Virtually all of the hotel’s 116 rooms have been sold out for weeks, Bollich explained, with many area residents unable to reside in their own homes. On Thursday night, it was a refuge for travelers caught in the hours-long traffic backups stemming from mass evacuations.

“We got stuck in traffic from 2:45 to [9:30 p.m.],” said Sharon Kaiser, a retiree who had been traveling west on Interstate 10 with her husband, Tim, when they encountered the 40-mile backup.

They drove from Florida to eastern Louisiana on Thursday, where they stayed overnight before hopping on the road again Friday morning bound for the West Coast.

“We left this morning at 8:30,” Kaiser said. “We were about 35 miles from the Texas border when we got stuck in traffic. I kid you not, the average speed was zero to two [miles per hour].”

By nightfall, the couple still hadn’t made it to the Texas border. Tim Kaiser estimated their journey had taken them six miles in four hours.

The pair is no stranger to hurricanes. They decided to sell their dream house in Sebastian, Fla., back in 2005 following the devastating hurricane season a year prior. They were shocked that contraflow — the temporary reversal of traffic in one direction to expedite evacuations out of an area — hadn’t been implemented in Louisiana.

“We got hit by Frances and Jeanne, and that’s why we moved,” Sharon Kaiser said.

Now, a similar back-to-back storm threat looms in Lake Charles, where heaping mounds of debris and destroyed or collapsed buildings are visible in just about every neighborhood. The debris field is riddled with twisted metal, nails, waterlogged boards and old furniture and is expected to turn into a missile field by the afternoon or evening.

On Ervin Jensen Lane in Lake Charles, a stretch of roadway the length of two football fields was flanked by heaping mounds of shrapnel, sheet metal and the remnants of mobile homes stacked five to eight feet high. Some of the mounds contained fragments of people’s homes — dishes and a bottle of mustard, an upholstered recliner, a laundry basket. Panels peeled off vehicles littered the side of the road.

The structure of some mobile homes, gutted by the violent winds, was still partially intact — albeit many had lost walls, roofs, or both.

Closer to the coast, the scars run even deeper.

Near Interstate 10 in the Lake Charles to Sulphur stretch, it’s practically impossible to find any structure that escaped Laura’s wrath untouched.

By Friday night, the streets are likely to be filled with projectile debris whipped about in the severe winds west of Delta’s center. While the Kaisers plans to continue westward, Bollich will be hunkering down.

So will thousands of others in hard-hit Lake Charles.