Through tonight: It will be a nice evening for outdoor plans. Temperatures will fall through the 60s during the sunset period. Clouds may lower and thicken a bit, but for the most part we continue to see stars shining through. Lows range from the mid-50s to near 60.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds will be more numerous than in recent days. How thick they will be is a question. I think we’ll see at least partial breaks at times. Highs will be in the low and mid-70s. Winds will be from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Showers will be more likely by the afternoon. The heaviest remains will be to the west during the day, but rain may turn more widespread and heavier at night. With rain more likely than not before the day ends, highs won’t get much past 70.
Monday: Periodic rain is a good bet into at least midday. Any showers will be heavy, and about one to two inches or more seems possible in total. We’ll continue to refine in the days ahead. Highs again will be near 70.
Pollen update: Mold spores and grass pollen are low/moderate. Weed and tree pollen are both low.
