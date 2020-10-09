The weather should generally cooperate for any outdoor plans through Saturday. It becomes increasingly iffy by Sunday, with the remnants of Hurricane Delta moving this way.

Where to look right now

Significant color can be found as close as a few hours west of Washington. For widespread peak conditions, a drive deeper into the highlands of West Virginia or Maryland will be needed in the short term.

“The Blue Ridge has some mountaintop patches of color that are beginning to spread downslope,” wrote the Virginia Department of Forestry in its latest update.

Across Maryland, colors range from peak in Garrett County in the far western part of the state to little or no change through southern parts of the state nearer sea-level.

AD

AD

“We have seen a noticeable difference since last week. . . . Many of the sugar maples are now showing full yellow crowns and the red maples are showing various shades of red and orange,” said Sean Nolan, the forest manager in Savage River State Forest in western Maryland.

So far, leaf drop is minimal in the areas near peak, although additional rain and wind toward the end of the weekend could change that.

In the immediate D.C. area, colors are spotty but continuing to emerge. Early trees to change, like maples and dogwoods, are showing at least sporadic color. As colors progress, keep in mind that trees planted in urban settings tend to reach peak quicker than their siblings in the forest.

The weekend forecast

Following a lot of nice weather recently, this holiday weekend promises to be at least a little less cooperative.

AD

AD

Saturday is probably the better of the two days for leaf-peeping. While neither Saturday or Sunday appears to have much rain — that waits until Sunday night into Monday — clouds should be numerous, especially on Sunday.

Many may seek blue skies to go with the colorful leaves, but the truth is that clouds don’t tend to be bad news for foliage photography as they soften the harsher light and reflections caused. Try it out if you get the chance.

Rain and wind are less friendly than clouds. For now, wind doesn’t seem to be a huge deal into next week, but occasional rain through Tuesday or so may bring down some leaves, especially in areas of high color to the west.

AD

Otherwise, it’ll be pleasant. Temperatures in the 70s to near 80 Saturday fall to the 70s area-wide Sunday (60s higher terrain) and to the 60s and 70s by Monday.

What’s to come

Overall, the timing of color change seems to be close to normal this year.

Colors tend to peak over Washington’s western suburbs during the mid-to-late October period. In the Interstate 95 corridor and to the east, it’s usually either late October or early November. Closer to the coast, the peak can be as late as mid-November.

“This change is happening statewide, in response to shorter day length, regardless of the weather,” the Virginia Department of Forestry noted on its website.

AD

AD

Although temperatures and weather have some impact on fall color, or in making leaves either duller or brighter, the primary cause for the leaf change is loss of light. Once a certain amount of darkness per night is reached, trees begin to shed their leaves for winter, in the process breaking down the chlorophyll that made them green.

The last month or so has featured plenty of warm days and cool nights as well as infrequent precipitation. That’s often a recipe for beautiful leaves. Other than a few bumps in the road, it seems to be the story over weeks to come.