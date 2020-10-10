Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): Clouds are numerous through the day. It should stay dry, but a round or two of showers may try to make a push at us from the southwest. High temperatures are mainly in the mid-70s. You’ll feel the breezes, out of the south around 10 mph, with higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: More clouds. Any breaks are few and far between. Rain should continue to stay to the south through the night. With humidity levels becoming a bit soupy for the time of year, highs are kept from going below the near 60 to low 60s range most spots. Some patchy fog is possible by morning. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Rain makes a harder surge toward the area as the remnants of Delta work into the region. It may stay dry into the midday, but showers become likely by afternoon. Any rain that falls could be heavy at times. Highs are near 70. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Periods of rain are likely through the night. This is probably when the heaviest rain falls, and there could be some patchy flooding. For the most part winds aren’t much of an issue, probably blowing out of the northeast around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Showers are most numerous in the morning Monday, when a few could still be heavy. That’s tending to wind down during the afternoon. Widespread totals of one to two inches for the whole event seem a good bet, with more possible in spots. Highs are again near 70. Confidence: Medium