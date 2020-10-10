Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Overcast skies continue overnight, with a slight chance of a stray shower or two. The majority of the region should stay dry, but it won’t “feel” dry. Dew points will actually rise a few degrees, settling in the mid-60s which is close to where low temperatures will settle as well. Translation — it’s going to feel warm and muggy overnight.
Tomorrow (Sunday): The morning hours are dry Sunday, and we may even sneak in a few dry afternoon hours as well. But a steady rain will break out sometime in the afternoon. It’s going to feel tropical, with temperatures in the low 70s and dew points in the mid- to upper 60s. Heavy rain, steady at times, will continue to fill in across the region tomorrow evening and especially overnight tomorrow. Upward of two to three inches of rain will have fallen by Monday morning.
DC radar back online: Thanks to what I am sure was some tireless, round-the-clock work by technicians, the Sterling Doppler radar is back online a few days earlier than expected. Just in time to help us monitor the soaking we are going to get Sunday and Monday.
