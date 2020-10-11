AD

Today (Sunday): Shower chances increase from southwest to northeast during the morning hours, though any rain should be light and scattered. Rain then becomes steadier and heavier at times from southwest to northeast during the afternoon into evening. Temperatures start the day in the mild mid-60s but are held back by the overcast skies and rain, only reaching highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds are generally light and variable in direction, but they could be occasionally breezy later in the day with any heavier rain. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Steady rain, moderate to heavy at times, sticks around through much of the night. Though most of us could use the rain, we’ll have to watch for some possible flooding in poor-drainage areas, with rain totals probably reaching one to 2.5 inches in many spots. The rain should begin to wind down some in the wee morning hours. Temperatures remain fairly steady in the mid- to upper 60s with a steady breeze from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): The steady rain should be moving out, from southwest to northeast, during the early to midmorning. But the chance of isolated to scattered light showers and some mist continues through much of the day, thanks to plenty of moisture in the air and some trailing upper-level energy. Temperatures only climb a few degrees under mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Shower chances continue to decrease during the evening, but fog and mist are possible into the overnight hours. Skies remain mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

A weak front pushing through on Tuesday could touch off a light morning shower or two with plenty of clouds. But we should see clearing skies by afternoon as drier air moves in, making for a fairly pleasant day overall as highs reach the low to mid-70s. Tuesday night lows drop back to the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium