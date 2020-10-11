Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Rain will continue to fill in across the region this evening, remaining on the light side through 9 or 10 p.m. From that point, expect spells of moderate to heavy rain, especially from 2 a.m. onward. A general one to two inches is expected to fall overnight, not enough for widespread flooding concerns but certainly enough to cause some localized and urban flooding. Temperatures won’t move much, with lows in the low to mid-60s and a northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow (Monday): Moderate rain continues through the first part of the morning before easing by the afternoon. Onshore flow will keep things cool and wet for the remainder of the day, though, with temperatures stuck in the low to mid-60s and lots of light rain and drizzle. Cloudy but drier, with fog developing. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
