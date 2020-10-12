Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): Rain this morning diminishes, but some spotty showers linger into the afternoon, along with areas of fog. Temperatures hold steady, with highs in the mid-60s. Winds are from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cloudy skies with areas of fog and drizzle. Lows settle between 55 and 60. Winds start to come in from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This has the potential to be a very nice day, but we’ll need to watch the stubbornness of early-morning low clouds and fog. By afternoon, if not sooner, skies should become mostly sunny, with highs near 70. Winds are from the northwest at around 10 mph, with gusts to 20 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and crisp, and a great evening to sit out by the fire pit. Lows range from near 40 in our cooler spots to near 50 downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Wednesday and Thursday both look like stellar days, with sunny skies, comfortable temperatures and light winds. Highs climb to near 70 on Wednesday and 75 on Thursday. Wednesday night is clear and cool, with lows ranging from 40 to 50. Confidence: Medium-High

A strong cold front sweeps through the region Thursday night into Friday, bringing a period of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Lows Thursday are in the 50s, with highs on Friday from 60 to 65. Friday’s showers are most likely in the morning, before skies partially clear in the afternoon as it turns quite breezy. Confidence: Medium