Through Tonight: Fog and drizzle continue to be an issue this evening and into the night, and a brief shower is possible. A cold front passing late tonight should eventually start to get the atmosphere mixed up. By morning, skies are clearing, and winds are out of the northwest. Lows range across the 50s.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s often hard to kick out the cooler air stuck against the mountains, but gusty northwest winds should help. After some morning cloudiness, we trend partly sunny with time, and highs are near 70. Winds are around 10 mph with gusts past 20 mph.
Rain totals: The remnants of Delta brought plenty of rain to the region, although it was generally on the low side of the forecast, thanks to quick movement.
Through 4 p.m. today, with some drizzle still around, we’ve seen 1.48 inches in the Washington area. At Dulles, it is 1.09 inches. And to the north in Baltimore, 1.25 inches. As of midnight last night, the city was already past the average annual rainfall of 39.74 inches, with more than 42 inches so far.
