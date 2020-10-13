Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Tuesday): Morning clouds give way to partly sunny skies as afternoon temperatures climb into the lower to mid-70s. Breezy conditions help us dry out a bit faster as winds blow from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts 15 to 20 mph at times. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with a light breeze from the northwest as lows drop to the mid-40s in the outer suburbs to the mid-50s in the city. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): A beautiful day with sunny skies, highs in the lower to mid-70s, low humidity and light northwesterly winds. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Clear and cool, with lows again ranging from the mid-40s to mid-50s along with light winds. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Thursday is another high-confidence nice day with sunny skies, temperatures in the low to mid-70s, comfortable humidity and light winds. Thursday night brings a few clouds, with a shower possible late and lows in the 50s. Confidence: High
Friday returns to mostly cloudy skies with showers and maybe even a thunderstorm as a cold front moves into the area. Highs range only in the upper 50s to low 60s. The showers could continue Friday night with lows in the cooler 40s. Confidence: Medium
The weekend is a cooler story with some morning showers possible Saturday, but then partly to mostly sunny skies and breezy for the majority of Saturday and Sunday, with highs only in the low to mid-60s. Saturday night should be mostly clear and quite cool, with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium