Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

8/10: Sunshine anticipation as Delta ends its visitation.

Express forecast

  • Today: Clearing skies. Highs: 71-75.
  • Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 45-55.
  • Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs: 72-76.

Forecast in detail

Our soggy days are behind us as drier, warmer and sunnier weather returns today with temperatures rebounding into the comfortable 70s. Warm days, cool nights and low humidity highlight our Wednesday and Thursday for still more fantastic autumn weather. Showers return Friday with a cold front, and then the weekend should be fairly nice even though temperatures take a decisive step into jacket territory.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Morning clouds give way to partly sunny skies as afternoon temperatures climb into the lower to mid-70s. Breezy conditions help us dry out a bit faster as winds blow from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts 15 to 20 mph at times. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with a light breeze from the northwest as lows drop to the mid-40s in the outer suburbs to the mid-50s in the city. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): A beautiful day with sunny skies, highs in the lower to mid-70s, low humidity and light northwesterly winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear and cool, with lows again ranging from the mid-40s to mid-50s along with light winds. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday is another high-confidence nice day with sunny skies, temperatures in the low to mid-70s, comfortable humidity and light winds. Thursday night brings a few clouds, with a shower possible late and lows in the 50s. Confidence: High

Friday returns to mostly cloudy skies with showers and maybe even a thunderstorm as a cold front moves into the area. Highs range only in the upper 50s to low 60s. The showers could continue Friday night with lows in the cooler 40s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is a cooler story with some morning showers possible Saturday, but then partly to mostly sunny skies and breezy for the majority of Saturday and Sunday, with highs only in the low to mid-60s. Saturday night should be mostly clear and quite cool, with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium