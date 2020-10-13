Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Any of the daytime clouds will die off with the loss of heating. Winds will also wane as darkness grows. Lows will range from about 42 to 50. Winds will be out of the northwest, around five to 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s looking like a great one. In fact, it will be a lot like today but without the cloudy start. Sunshine will rule from morning till sundown. Highs will be mainly in the low 70s. Winds will be from the west, around five mph.
Cooling down: Today was the first day with an average high below 70 in Washington as we head deeper into the cool season. Average lows will drop below 50 on the 19th. We don’t return to an average high of 70 or higher until April 25.
