Today (Wednesday): We’ve got a good one today with high pressure providing mostly sunny skies and light winds. Morning temperatures rise through the 50s into the 60s, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s. Winds are light from the west around 5-10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies continue to be mostly clear with light winds as evening temperatures fall back through the 60s into the 50s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): High pressure moves offshore, which means an even milder breeze from the south. It’s another mostly sunny day with highs heading for the mid- to upper 70s, and winds from the south around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Temperatures stay on the mild side through the evening, only dropping to the mid- to upper 50s overnight. Just a slight chance of an overnight shower with increasing clouds. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Could see a few showers Friday morning as a cold front approaches from the west, with a better chance of rain Friday afternoon into the evening. Friday temperatures start out near 60, but mostly cloudy skies and a cool breeze from the north could drop them into the 50s for much of the day, with Friday night lows in the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

