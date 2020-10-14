Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Wednesday): We’ve got a good one today with high pressure providing mostly sunny skies and light winds. Morning temperatures rise through the 50s into the 60s, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s. Winds are light from the west around 5-10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Skies continue to be mostly clear with light winds as evening temperatures fall back through the 60s into the 50s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): High pressure moves offshore, which means an even milder breeze from the south. It’s another mostly sunny day with highs heading for the mid- to upper 70s, and winds from the south around 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Temperatures stay on the mild side through the evening, only dropping to the mid- to upper 50s overnight. Just a slight chance of an overnight shower with increasing clouds. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Could see a few showers Friday morning as a cold front approaches from the west, with a better chance of rain Friday afternoon into the evening. Friday temperatures start out near 60, but mostly cloudy skies and a cool breeze from the north could drop them into the 50s for much of the day, with Friday night lows in the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Can’t rule out a lingering shower early Saturday morning, but otherwise we should see clearing skies as high pressure regains control. We’re breezy at times with cool highs only near 60, followed by Saturday night lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Sunday features mostly sunny skies and light winds with high pressure still in control and highs in the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High