Through Tonight: Beautiful conditions persist through the evening. Temperatures are falling through the mid-60s near and after sunset. Clear skies continue overnight as lows range across the 50s. Winds are light but shifting to come from the south.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Sunshine is all encompassing, or close. With all those rays, it’s on the warm side for mid-October. Highs are in the mid- to upper 70s. Winds are out of the south around 10 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree, grass and weed pollen are all low.
Cooling coming: Not too keen on this warmth? It’s short-lived. As CWG’s Matthew Cappucci outlined in an article looking at early-season snow chances to the northeast, the coldest air of the season (so far) is on its way.
As noted, tomorrow we’re pushing the upper 70s in many spots.
By Saturday, cracking 60 could be tough.
