Today (Thursday): Sunny skies allow for a quick warm-up, with highs reaching the mid- to upper 70s. Winds from the south may gust to 20 mph at times but, with the warmth, there is no chill to worry about. Some high clouds should start to increase later in the afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds continue to steadily increase in the evening, and the first showers could show up by midnight but should be spotty and generally light. Lows range through the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds dominate, and scattered, intermittent showers are likely. Showers are generally most numerous east of Interstate 95. In most areas, amounts are unlikely to be much more than a quarter-inch. Highs only reach the upper 50s to low 60s, with a chilly breeze coming in from the north. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Keep an umbrella handy in the evening, but showers should generally decrease overnight. Lows in the 40s give a good chill, and winds from the northwest are mostly light. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunshine quickly returns on Saturday as winds ease. Highs should manage to reach the low 60s in most areas. Overnight is sweater weather as lows range from the mid-30s to low 40s with spotty light frost possible in our far-out suburbs. Confidence: Medium

Sunday is just a tad warmer under partly cloudy skies. Highs are mainly in the mid-60s, making for another fine day to be out. Overnight lows dip into the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium